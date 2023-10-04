Tsubame Industriesthe Tokyo start-up headed by the 25-year-old Ryo Yoshidajust presented to the whole world ARCHAXa real humanoid mecha inspired by Japanese robot animation, especially the animated epic of Mobile Suit Gundam.

Approximately 4.5 meters tall and weighing 3.5 tons, theARCHAX takes its name from the volatile dinosaur archaeopteryx (Archaeopteryx) and stands on four legs equipped with a wheel each.

Yoshida, the company’s CEO, currently aims to build and sell five units of its product. According to his vision, the possible uses would be the relief in case of calamities and natural disasters And space exploration.

“Japan is famously good at animation, games, robots and cars, so I thought it would be great if I could create a product that encompassed all of these elements. I wanted to create something that said, ‘This is Japan.” I hope to learn from previous generations and carry on the tradition.”

As well as i Mobile Suits of the saga of GundamL’ARCHAX it is equipped with screens inside the cockpit that show images taken by external cameras. For the pilot it is possible to control the arms through the joysticks and the mobility through the pedals. The unit is capable of assuming two different arrangements: the robot mode and the vehicle mode — which can travel up to 10 km/h.

The official presentation of theARCHAX will take place on the occasion of Japan Mobility Show expected later this month. Let’s see the first video below that shows us the mecha in action.

ARKAX – Functional test

Source: Reuters Street NextShark