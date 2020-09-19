Harshadeep Kaur and Richa Sharma, the highly popular and talented singers of the Indian film industry, will be welcomed to the TV comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show this week. There will be a lot of uproar in this week’s episode, where both singers will win the hearts of people with their songs. At the same time, Kapil is going to have a lot of fun with them. A promo of this week’s upcoming show is becoming quite viral on social media.

Talking to Richa Sharma in the proma video of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil Sharma says that he always speaks to Archana ji that his voice is roar. But Richa ji looks like a lioness. Richa Sharma said that Tanpura was there, Kapil again said that we were talking jokingly, Archana ji had really eaten. Then what was it that Archana Puran Singh shouts at Kapil Sharma and says, ‘Marungi’

Then in the second promo, Kapil Kappu Sharma says to Archana Puran Singh, I got a job. The kid asks Yadav Kappu, you have an experience to sell something. Kappu responds to this, what do you think. Who sold you all on Sony channel? On hearing this, the child Yadav becomes silent. After which Kappu says, you were not giving any sense. You have sold it as coriander. Hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

This week, Kapil Sharma’s show will see the highly popular and talented singers of Indian film industry Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma. Harshdeep will tell some interesting things about his real life ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. At the same time, Richa Sharma will also narrate some unheard stories about her singing career.