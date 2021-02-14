The beer factory “probably dates back to the era of King Narmer,” said the secretary general of the Egyptian General Council of Antiquities.

The Egyptians drank beer, several millennia back … A large-scale production brewery, which would be “the oldest” in the world, was discovered in Egypt by an Egyptian-American team at the archaeological site of Abydos (south), the Ministry of Tourism in Cairo announced on Saturday February 14. Beer, a favorite drink of ancient Egypt, was brewed at this burial site, according to a statement released by the ministry.

“The Egyptian-American archaeological mission, led by Matthew Adams of New York University and Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, discovered what appears to be the world’s oldest large-scale production brewery.”, the statement said.

The beer factory “probably dates back to the era of King Narmer”, said the secretary general of the Egyptian General Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, quoted in the text. Narmer is the first king who united Upper and Lower Egypt. He ruled over 5,000 years ago and is considered by some to be the founder of the First Dynasty of Pharaohs.

British archaeologists had made discoveries at the beginning of the 20th century that led them to believe that an old brewery was in the area, but they had not been able to locate it precisely. The Egyptian-American team succeeded in doing so.

Matthew Adams said in the statement that studies showed beer was produced there on a large scale with some 22,400 liters produced. “at the same time”. Brewery “could have been built there specifically for the royal rituals that took place inside the burial sites of the kings of Egypt”.

The evidence for beer-making in ancient Egypt is not new. Fragments of pottery used by the Egyptians, more than 5,000 years old, including large ceramic basins that were used to produce beer, had been discovered at a construction site in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Authority announced in 2015. of Antiquities.