Victoria Krumbeck

The discovery of thousand-year-old sarcophagi in Croatia is significant for archaeologists. The first names of Christian women are known.

Novalja – Archaeologists all over the world are coming across significant finds, such as a sphinx-like statue in Egypt. In Croatia, researchers have come across two well-preserved stone coffins that provide information about the early Christian period. The remains of a total of three women were found in the sarcophagi in Jaz, near the town of Novalja on the island of Pag. They are said to have been buried there in the 6th century.

Archaeologists discover thousand-year-old sarcophagi in Croatia

The archaeological team discovered “on site […] two buried sarcophagi that were never opened,” Pio Domines Peter, deputy head of the excavation of the private archaeological company Arheolog Doo, told the Croatian portal jutarnji.hrThese stone coffins are said to have been found in April.

Excavations in Jaz on the island of Pag, initiated by the town of Novalja, have been ongoing for three years. The site contains the remains of an early Christian basilica and a smaller church, probably dating back to the Middle Ages. There is also a local cemetery, which was used in the 19th and partly in the 20th century.

Croatia: Archaeologists find stone coffins of three women – “Really surprised”

The discovered structure is believed to be a large three-aisled basilica with an external apse and side rooms, built in the 5th century. However, the archaeological layers of the interior are poorly preserved, as the space was probably used for burials for years. Domines Peter explained: “However, over the last three years we have learned that the entire complex looked much larger and more complex than previously thought.”

“It was precisely because of the extent of the devastation of the site during this year’s work that we were really surprised by the discovery of an almost completely preserved narthex,” he said. The narthex, a vestibule of a basilica, served, among other things, unbaptized people and was also used for burials. Stone coffins were also displayed there. In such a room, the archaeologists found the sarcophagi of the three women.

Sarcophagi in Croatia provide insight into a thousand-year-old era: “Sensational find”

“One of them was decorated with an interesting relief composition on the front, where traces of the original red paint remained,” explained Domines Peter. The epitaphs show the names of the women buried in the sarcophagi. A woman named Primenija was found in a richly decorated, smaller sarcophagus. The larger sarcophagus contained two women, one also named Primenija and the other Vitalina. However, what relationship the women had to each other is unknown.

“This can rightly be called a sensational discovery,” says Domines Peter. These are the first archaeologically researched intact graves in sarcophagi in Novalja and the discovery of the names of the first Christian women buried in them. The complex was most likely destroyed by fire, as archaeologists found layers of burnt remains and rubble on the ground. However, the sarcophagi and the bones they contain still need to be analyzed in detail.

