Another surprise in the Castillejo plain area, in Monteagudo. The new study campaign that is being carried out until this Tuesday in the almunia of Ibn Mardanis, known by Christian sources as the Wolf King, has brought to light vestiges of a large pool in one of the patios of the 12th century palace .

The work directed by the Murcian archaeologist Julio Navarro, attached to the School of Arab Studies of the CSIC, has made it possible to discover, through a survey, remains of pavements and mural paintings from said deposit, which would have a capacity of 800 cubic meters. The pond is located adjacent to the formal hall of the palace complex, and although its function was ornamental, it also served to supply the recreational estate.

The campaign, in which the architect Felix Arnold, scientific director of the German Archaeological Institute in Madrid, participates, is being “especially fruitful,” says Navarro, since it has also been possible to document the arches of the pavilion’s portico, between the large pool and a second smaller one.

However, it has only been possible to excavate its foundations, “since the exhumed structures do not preserve anything of their elevation,” indicates the CSIC expert. Navarro explains that this type of distribution is present in other classroom complexes of Islamic architecture.

The new discoveries underpin the importance of the Monteagudo site, where remains of two palaces have already been located: that of Ibn Mardanis (12th century) and a later one that Ibn Hud ordered to be erected, between the years 1228 and 1238, to house his court during the third taifas.