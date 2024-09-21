Home World

Remarkable news from Egypt. Archaeologists have managed to find the first known astronomical observatory at this site.

Tell Al-Faraeen – Spectacular discoveries are made all the time. But this one is particularly special. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, archaeologists have discovered the first known astronomical observatory in ancient Egypt.

In the ancient city of Buto, today known as Tell Al-Faraeen, in the Kafr El-Sheikh governorate, they found the remains of a structure dating back to the 6th century BC. Even experts who classify the find are astonished. Archaeologists in the context of their “unique find” on Crete.

Sensational discovery in Egypt: Archaeologists discover observatory from the 6th century BC

“Everything we found shattered our expectations,” said Hossam Ghonim, the head of the excavation, in the ministry’s statement. The archaeological work that began three years ago ultimately led to the discovery of an L-shaped mud brick building with an area of ​​over 850 square meters.

How Live science reportedthe building had a traditional gateway called a pylon. Floor markings were also discovered that indicated positions for observing the sun and stars. The assumption that the site was an observatory in its entirety was reinforced by other artifacts discovered – including a large sundial and an ancient Egyptian timekeeping device called a “merkhet.”

“First and largest” observatory of ancient Egypt discovered – archaeologists initially thought it was a temple

“This discovery shows how deeply the astronomical knowledge and spiritual practices of the ancient Egyptians were connected,” says Ghonim. According to Live science The archaeologists’ discovery would also include a grey granite statue of King Psamtik I and a bronze figure – thus underlining the religious significance of the observatory.

According to the ministry, the discovery was the “first and largest” observatory in ancient Egypt. However, this was not immediately apparent. The archaeological team initially assumed that they had discovered an ancient temple. It was only during the course of their excavations and the discovery of various artifacts and engraved symbols that they became aware of the significance of their discovery.

“Imagined earth and sky as two mats”: Conclusions about techniques of the ancient Egyptians

Through the various discoveries, the team can draw conclusions about the astronomical techniques used by the ancient Egyptians to determine the solar calendar and the dates of religious and official rituals such as the coronation of kings and the agricultural year.

Through the various discoveries, the team can draw conclusions about the astronomical techniques used by the ancient Egyptians to determine the solar calendar and the dates of religious and official rituals such as the coronation of kings and the agricultural year.

Specifically, the archaeologists also found an inscribed stone in the hall that depicted astronomical views of sunrises and sunsets in three seasons. "The ancient Egyptians imagined earth and sky as two mats," explains Ghonim. This find, as well as other inscriptions, would prove the Egyptians' deep understanding of seasonal changes and fluctuations in the length of the day.