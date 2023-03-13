Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Archaeologists have discovered a sphinx-like statue in southern Egypt. She could be the image of a Roman emperor.

Qena – Rare find in southern Egypt: Archaeologists have unearthed a sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine from an ancient temple. This was announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities in a press release. Accordingly, the researchers found the artifacts in the temple of Dendera in the province of Qena, around 450 kilometers south of the capital Cairo.

Researchers Discover “Smiling” Sphinx-Like Statue

According to the archaeologists, the “smiling” statue was modeled after a Roman emperor. The researchers believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman Emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule to North Africa between AD 41 and 54, according to the ministry. It is said to be reminiscent of the Great Sphinx of Giza.

Archaeologists have found a Roman-era sphinx-like statue in southern Egypt. © EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES

The scientists also discovered stone slabs from Roman times with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions during the excavations. These could reveal clues about the identity of the statue. For this, the research team would carry out further analyzes and studies on the stone slabs.

Egyptian government draws hope from archaeological discoveries

During the excavations, the researchers also discovered a limestone shrine, with a two-layer platform and a basin made of mud bricks from the Byzantine period. Discoveries of this kind are usually touted by the government as hopes of attracting more tourists, a major source of revenue for Egypt, the ministry said.

A few weeks ago, the ministry presented the discovery of the oldest non-royal mummy ever found in Egypt. Accordingly, the sarcophagus was sealed for around 4,300 years. The limestone sarcophagus, weighing around 45 tons, was found when archaeologists were excavating the ancient ruins of Saqqara near Cairo, the research team told CBS News. Also a 16 meter long “Book of the Dead” was recently discovered by researchers during excavations.