In the vicinity of Sevastopol, archaeologists have discovered a unique necropolis from the times of the Roman Empire with gravestones and steles of the “late” Scythians. This is stated in press release Institute of Archeology RAS.

The find was made during the study of the Kil-Dere 1 earthen burial ground on the slopes of a high hill in the Inkerman Valley. It is noted that the burial ground was robbed for a long time and systematically. Of the 232 investigated burials, only 14 were intact.

In the looted burials, archaeologists discovered 63 different types of gravestones: anthropomorphic steles, gravestone steles with masks and bases for steles. This is the most significant collection of tombstones obtained during the excavation of the “late Scythian” burial grounds of the Roman period in the Crimea.

As the head of archaeological work Oleg Sharov noted, such stone gravestones were probably installed over the burials of noble people.

Archaeologists believe that the burial ground arose at the turn of the 1st-2nd centuries, and was abandoned at the end of the 4th century.