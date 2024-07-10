Archaeologists in Peru have found an ancient sacrificial temple under a sand dune

Archaeologists have found an ancient sanctuary in Peru where human sacrifices took place. About this reports LiveScience.

Researchers have discovered the ruins of a multi-story pagan temple dating back about 5,000 years under a sand dune in the Zana region of northwestern Peru. The site is part of the Los Paredones de la Otra Banda Las Animas archaeological complex. Archaeologists also found the skeletons of three adults wrapped in cloth inside. The remains may be traces of sacrifices that were made at the temple.

According to excavation director Luis Armando Muro Inoñana, the scientists stumbled upon a fragment of the central staircase of a religious complex. Its walls were once decorated with intricate drawings of an anthropomorphic creature with feline features, a bird’s head and reptilian claws.

