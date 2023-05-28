Discoveries have been made at the Saqqara archaeological site; According to researchers, they date back to 380 BC.

Egyptian antiquities authorities have discovered new mummification workshops and tombs in the Saqqara necropolis, about 30km from Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The millennial artifacts were unveiled this Saturday (May 27, 2023).

Within the workshops, also called “workshops”archaeologists have found clay pots, ritual vessels, and other items apparently used in mummification processes.

In a statement, Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the spaces were used to mummify humans and sacred animals. They date back to the Pharaonic 30th Dynasty (380 BC to 343 BC) and the Ptolemaic Period (305 BC to 30 BC).

news agency information NBC News claim that one of the tombs belonged to Ne Hesut Ba, priest of Horus and Maat during the 5th dynasty, around 2400 BC The other, according to the head of the archaeological site of Saqqara, Sabri Farag, belonged to the priest Men Kheber of the 18th dynasty ( around 1400 BC).

Last year, Waziri was the protagonist of the discovery of other artifacts, in the same archaeological site. At the time, 250 sealed sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues dating back 2,500 years were found.

Saqqara was part of the cemetery of Memphis, capital of Ancient Egypt. Its ruins, about 400 meters long, are now listed as a World Heritage Site. unesco since the 1970s.