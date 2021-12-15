The well-preserved skeleton found in the Cambridgeshire region of eastern England has caught the attention of archaeologists for the presence of a screw between the ankle bones. The object could be a sign of a crucifixion, says Albion Archeology.

Some of the material found was laboratory tested, specifically, the DNA test indicated that the victim was a male aged between 25 and 35 years. Other tests also showed that the owner of the bones had signs of various infections or inflammation in the limbs, in addition to fractures and poor oral health.



+Archaeologists discover Aztec altar in Mexico City

Among the most accepted hypotheses by researchers, it is possible that these characteristics indicate that the victim could be a prisoner, killed by crucifixion, or a manual worker with several accidents.

Although considered a common practice of torture in the Roman Empire, bones with signs of crucifixion are seen as rare. The skeleton found is only the fourth with indicatives of a possible crucifixion, in which the nail positioned in the ankle would have the objective of preventing the victim from finding a comfortable position on the cross, increasing wear.

Discovered in 2017, the cemetery is known as Via Devana, a passageway widely used by the Romans between the 3rd and 4th centuries AD, says the study of Albion Archeology.



1 of 2 Photo: Disclosure/ Albion Archeology

2 of 2 Photo: Disclosure/ Albion Archeology

