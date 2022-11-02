Home page World

Of: Sina Alonso Garcia

The hairy shell of a snail is embedded in amber that is 99 million years old. © Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum

At an amber mine in Burma, researchers have discovered a fossil snail with hairs on the outer edge of its shell. The scientists suspect that hair gave the mollusks a selective advantage during evolution.

Frankfurt/Burma – The fine hairs on the shell of the newly discovered snail species are only 150 to 200 micrometers long Archaeocyclotus brevivillosus were found. Thanks to classic microscopy and modern 3D X-ray micro-computed tomography, an international research team was able to determine the characteristic. Like the scientists in the specialist magazine Cretaceous Research report they found the snail in 99-million-year-old amber at a Cretaceous amber mine in Burma’s Hukawng Valley.

“The species we newly described was collected before 2017,” says Adrienne Jochum from the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt, who was involved in the study. The fossil snail is 26.5 millimeters long, 21 millimeters wide and nine millimeters high. “She wears short hair that borders the outer edge of the shell and gathers at the shell opening.” Her name derives appropriately from the Latin “brevis” – short, small – and “villōsus” – hairy, shaggy – from.

Hairy snail shells: scientists suspect an evolutionary advantage

According to Jochum, the hairiness of snail shells – even in modern species – is not unusual. Nevertheless, the development of this feature is usually a complex process that is “not without purpose”. A total of eight species of the family Cyclophoridae (“tower snails”) have been recovered from Burmese amber – six of them have bristly shells. The scientists assume that the hair gave the snails an evolutionary advantage.

“For example, the hair could help the animals – this has already been observed in snails alive today – to better anchor themselves to a plant trunk or to leaves,” explains Jochum. “They may also be responsible for the snail’s heat regulation by allowing tiny water droplets to adhere to the shell and thus serve as an ‘air conditioning system’.” protected from the leaf litter of the old tropical forest floor.

Hairy snails: Researchers also suspect an advantage in sexual selection

As Jochum goes on to explain, the bristles could also have served as camouflage or protected the snail from attacks. “And finally, it cannot be ruled out that the hair served as an advantage in sexual selection.” With their scientific work, the researchers support the hypothesis that the hairiness of the cyclophorids is an original state and that it has multiple selective advantages during terrestrialization of the group may have played a role during the Mesozoic.

It is no coincidence that the snails have been preserved in amber for so long: the gemstones made of fossil resin are known to always contain traces of prehistoric plants or animals. Just recently researchers found a 100-million-year-old hybrid creature preserved in amberwhich looks like a cross between a spider and a scorpion.