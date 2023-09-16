If contemporary reports are to be believed, 17th-century Poland was awash with resurrected people: not vampires, but proto-zombies who preyed on the living by drinking their blood or causing a ruckus in their homes. In one story, from 1674, a dead man rose from his grave to attack his relatives; When they opened his grave, the corpse was unnaturally preserved and had traces of fresh blood.

Reports like this were common enough that a wide range of remedies were used to prevent corpses from reanimating: removing their hearts, nailing them to their graves, driving stakes into their legs, jamming their jaws with bricks (to prevent them from being bitten). came out of the grave).

Four centuries later, archaeologists in Europe have discovered the first physical evidence of a child suspected of reanimating. While excavating an unmarked mass cemetery on the outskirts of the village of Pien, Poland, researchers from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun unearthed the remains of what has been widely described in news reports as a “vampire child.” The corpse, believed to be about 6 years old at the time of his death, was buried face down, with an iron padlock under his left foot, in a likely effort to bind the boy to the grave and prevent him from ascending to torment to the living.

“The padlock would have been attached to the big toe,” Dariusz Polinski, the lead archaeologist, said through a translator.

So far, about 100 graves have been discovered at the site, including one just one meter from the boy’s that housed the skeleton of a woman with her big toe padlocked and an iron sickle on her neck. “The sickle was intended to cut off the woman’s head if she tried to get up,” Polinski said.

Al Ridenour, a Los Angeles-based folklorist, said the turbulent nature of the Counter-Reformation in Poland allowed pagan beliefs toward the undead to persist. “In reaction to the Protestants, the Catholic Church increased the drama and emotion, as you can see in baroque art, in memento mori paintings and the like,” he said. The sermons stoked fear of the devil and demons, which translated into fear of the reanimated.

Towards the end of the Middle Ages, placing padlocks on tombs became a tradition in Central Europe, particularly in Poland. In a 16th century Jewish cemetery in Lublin, iron padlocks were placed on shrouds, around the head of the deceased or, in the absence of a coffin, on a board covering the corpse. So far, a site in Lutomiersk is the most prolific: of 1,200 graves investigated, almost 400 contained padlocks.

Although the meaning of this ritual is now unknown, a Talmudic term for tomb is “a padlock” or “something closed,” which has led some experts to conclude that the custom symbolized “closing the tomb forever.” The custom continued in Polish Jewish communities at least until World War II. Kalina Skora, a researcher at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnology of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Lodz, said the goal, according to mid-20th century practitioners, was “to prevent the dead from speaking, speaking bad things or rather speaking of this world in the other world.”

In the midst of an epidemic, cemeteries were sometimes searched for “patient zero.” Up to a dozen bodies could be unearthed, Skora said, and entire communities would participate. “Some villagers were involved in finding out who was the cause of the deaths, while others, mostly adult men, sometimes accompanied by a priest, dug up the deceased and looked for the culprit,” Skora said. Lack of decomposition was considered evidence of reanimation.

To quote Bela Lugosi in “Dracula”: “To die, to be really dead, that must be glorious.”

By: FRANZ LIDZ