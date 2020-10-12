Israeli archaeologists hand over the precious ‘treasure’ of a 6500 year old man. This ‘treasure’ may have to change the history of the entire world. Indeed, Israeli archaeologists have found evidence of the world’s first furnace. He has claimed that the technology used in this furnace was as sophisticated as anywhere in the world in ancient times.The furnace was found after three years of study in Bir Sheva, south of the Negev desert of Israel. This furnace was found in the ongoing excavation from the year 2017. It is believed that copper was melted in this furnace. According to researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Archaeological Department of Israel, the site was used for the world’s first furnace.

Israeli official Talia Abulafia said, “The evidence from the excavations has revealed that it was a copper-stone period (6500 years ago) production site.” Surprising discoveries have found a small workshop in which evidence of copper being smelted inside the furnace. Apart from this, large scale copper sediments have been found. The Copper Age or Copper Age is considered to be between the fourth and third centuries BCE.

Evidence for the manufacture of copper tools has been found in the Paleolithic period, but it is still believed to be of Neolithic or stone age. Most of the tools made during this period are made of stone. Copper’s analysis of the isotopes revealed that it was brought from the plaintiff Fayan, now known as Jordan. It is about 100 km from the Israeli palace.

This staggering revelation has been revealed by all this research that copper was made by smearing equipment 100 km from where it was extracted. The furnaces were usually made near the mine but this is not the case. Researchers say that the purpose of smearing copper so far may be to hide its technology.

Professor Ben Yosef of Tel Aviv University said that removing copper was a precious technique at that time. Such advanced technology was nowhere in the ancient world. He said that this also indicates that the furnace may have been invented in this area. It is also possible that only certain people in this area have the knowledge to make equipment by melting metals. He said that this area would have played a big role in bringing the metal revolution in the world.