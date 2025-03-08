Archaeologists and experts work incessably to try to find remains and tests of the way of life in Our planet thousands of years ago. Every day, thousands of workers are dedicated to caution elements that had been forgotten under layers and layers of earth or stone and that could solve some doubts about how previous societies lived.

Recently, an excavation carried out in a British field, has taken a Great building dated from the Viking era and that has been a before and after in our way of understanding the history of the settlements of the area. Experts try to write the pages of the past following the discoveries, but when a new one arises, you can doubt or provide more information about what is previously thought.

We travel to High Tarns Farmin the northwest of England, specifically in cumbria, there, archaeologists in collaboration with local volunteers have managed to disregard what appears to be The largest Viking structure throughout the British territory. This work was done by experts from the Grampus Heritage & Training Limited and has revealed a historical construction more than 50 meters long.

Viking finding in Great Britain | Grampus

New technologies are the great allies of archaeologists and experts who can use aerial, radar, geophysics and other elements to bring these findings to light. Thanks to the use of these tools, the presence of a great unknown structure hidden under the surface of an ordinary field.

Initially, they believed that it was a construction related to the monastery of Holme Cultram, but the latest tests carried out with radiocarbon have shown that it is much older. It is believed that it is located in the historical period of the Viking era, Between the years 990 and 1040 AD., When the Scandinavian society was established in the territory.

Archaeologists believe that due to their size and design it could be A VIKINGGO MALD which served as the center of an agricultural complex. Something similar to a “Manor Farm”, which in Scandinavian terms means high status farm. It remains to be determined to whom the place belonged and how I was buried, but experts will not cease their work until they answer all their questions.