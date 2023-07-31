IItalian archaeologists have discovered the remains of the theater of Emperor Nero (54 to 68 AD) on the Via della Conciliazione, which leads from the Tiber bank in Rome to St. Peter’s Square. In the inner courtyard of the Palazzo della Rovere, which a nephew of Pope Sixtus IV had built in the early Renaissance style between 1480 and 1490 and which, in addition to a hotel area, houses the administrative headquarters of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, the foundations and wall parts of two buildings from opus latericium were found excavated, a combination of brick masonry with a core of Roman concrete. While the larger of the two buildings contained a two-story stage house and a semi-circular auditorium decorated with white and colored marble slabs and gilded stucco, the smaller apparently had service functions such as wardrobe and props storage.

The archaeologists want to recognize in the complex the private theater mentioned by Pliny the Elder in his historical work (“theatrum peculiare trans Tiberim in hortis”), in which Nero appeared as a singer at the Juvenalien festival he founded or referred to his performance in the Pompeius theater on the other side of the Tiber. Some historians suspect that Nero also watched the great fire in Rome from here – instead of from the tower of Maecenas on the Esquiline Hill, as previously assumed, which he took as the reason for his persecution of Christians.



Emerged from the past: the excavation site in the courtyard of the Palazzo della Rovere

:



Image: AP



The buildings, in which, according to Pliny, Nero also presented the confiscated possessions of a former Roman consul, were partially demolished as early as the second century AD, probably during the reign of Hadrian (AD 117 to 138). Possibly its marble cladding served as building material for Hadrian’s monumental tomb, today’s Castel Sant’Angelo, which the popes used as a fortress until the nineteenth century.

Nero’s predecessor Caligula (37 to 41 AD) had a circus built for chariot races on the area at the foot of the Vatican Hill, on which the summer villas of rich families from the urban aristocracy rose in the late period of the Roman Republic. According to Christian tradition, the apostle Peter died a martyr’s death there under the rule of Nero.



Traces of Antiquity and the Middle Ages: a selection of objects found by archaeologists

:



Image: AP



A quarter of a millennium later, during the reign of Constantine (306 to 337 AD), the first basilica of St. Peter was built above the presumed Peter’s tomb at the foot of the hill, which was demolished from 1503 and replaced by today’s St. Peter’s Basilica, which was completed under the supervision of Michelangelo.







In the Middle Ages, the ruins of Nero’s theater served as a kind of shopping mall for pilgrims traveling to the tomb of the apostle. Objects unearthed during excavations, which began three years ago – jugs, glass chalices, pottery, bone tools for making musical instruments, pilgrim badges and blanks for rosaries – suggest that religious and profane commodities were both manufactured and sold on the site.

The last mention of the building is in the “Mirabilia Urbis Romae”, an anonymous description of the city from the early twelfth century. There it is said that Nero’s theater is close to the “Castellum Crescentii”. This also refers to Hadrian’s tomb, which the medieval noble family of the Crescentians, who came from the Sabine Mountains, had converted into a family castle in the tenth century.

The remains of the wall excavated under the direction of the Roman superintendent Daniela Porro will be filled in again after the planned publication of a catalogue. The small finds are to be exhibited in a new museum in the Palazzo della Rovere in the coming years.