The Italian Ministry of Culture said today, Saturday, that archaeologists have discovered the remains of nine primitive humans at a prehistoric site near Rome. The ministry said in a statement that the remains of eight of them date back between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while the remains of the ninth, which is the oldest, To between 90,000 and one hundred thousand years.

“They are all individuals of puberty with the exception of one who may be in early youth,” said Francesco de Mario, head of excavations at Groote Guattari.

Archaeologists discover Neanderthal remains near Rome

The discovery was made in Grote Gutari, a prehistoric cave that was discovered 80 years ago and located about 100 meters off the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea in San Felice Church, near Latina in the Lazio region.

Footage from the ministry showed bones, skulls and other human parts that were uncovered at the site.

The primitive man is the closest to humans in terms of antiquity and his life ended about 40 thousand years ago. It is unclear why it became extinct, although there are theories indicating its inability to adapt to climate change and the increasing competition from newer humans.