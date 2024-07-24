A group of researchers from the Israeli government and Tel Aviv University have discovered a large moat in an excavation that may have been used to protect the Temple Mount and the palace of the king of Jerusalem more than 3,000 years ago, dating back to biblical times.

The announcement was made on Sunday (21) by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), a government entity responsible for regulating excavations and conservation of historical assets.

Archaeologists had previously discovered a fortification north of the city, but there have been no new findings to help trace its complete route in recent years.

In 1960, British archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon excavated in the City of David, in an area located east of the current parking lot of the Givati ​​archaeological site, the largest in the region. Her studies were analyzed after the new discovery.

“It was clear to us that Kenyon noticed that the natural rock sloped to the north, in a place where it should have naturally risen. She thought it was a natural valley, but now it turns out that she had discovered the continuation of the ditch, carved to the west,” explained Tel Aviv University professor Yuval Gadot, one of those responsible for the research.

Recent excavations at the Givati ​​archaeological site, located near the walls of the Old City, have identified a moat that divides the City of David in half, separating the palace and the Temple Mount from the rest of the city.

According to the IAA, the moat is at least nine meters deep and 30 meters wide and was “one of the monumental fortifications that protected the kings of Jerusalem.”

The dig leaders, Professors Gadot and Yiftah Shalev, said there is evidence that the discovery is nearly 3,000 years old. “It is not known when the moat was originally cut, but evidence suggests that it was used during the centuries when Jerusalem was the capital of the Kingdom of Judah, nearly 3,000 years ago, beginning with King Josiah,” they explained in a press release.

“During those years, the moat separated the southern residential part of the city from the ruling Acropolis in the north – the upper city where the palace and temple were located,” they said.

The archaeologists further explained that the creation of the moat was a large-scale operation, “designed to change the natural topography of the area and demonstrate the power of Jerusalem’s rulers to those who entered its gates.”

Professor Gadot highlighted that the discovery corresponds with biblical references about the topography of the area.

“In one such reference in the first book of Kings (11:27), the narrative describes King Solomon building a structure, which was nicknamed “Millo. […] Solomon built the “Millo” and closed the breach in the wall of the City of David his father.”