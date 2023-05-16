Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Research team discovers mummy’s head with hair in Peru. © Screenshot Instagram/ unmsm_

The photos of the remains of a corpse look chilling. The research team is excited about the mummy of a child in Peru.

Lima – The mummy is more than 800 years old. She lay more than two meters deep in the ground in a grave. The head separated from the rest of the body. The child is between the ages of 12 and 13. Whether it was a boy or a girl is not yet clear. But the child may have lived between 1,200 and 1,400 AD and belonged to the Lima or Ichma civilization, according to archaeologists at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in the Peruvian capital Lima in a press release.

Child mummy in Peru: Head with a tuft of hair found during excavations

The coarse sand in the area with high salinity would have triggered a natural mummification process, explains archaeologist Yomira Huamán, who headed the excavation. Remnants of skin on the arms, forearms and both legs were preserved. According to the archaeologist, there are still tufts of hair on the head, which was severed from the body. In the jaw still a part of the teeth.

They are the first human remains found during excavations in Unit 8 at the Cajamaarquilla Archaeological Complex in Lima. According to the researchers, the entrance to the grave was covered with tapial, a so-called mudstone. In Egypt, on the other hand, the Finding a hidden chamber in the Cheops pyramid for headlines.

800-year-old child mummy – plate and stone weapon in the grave

In addition to the youth’s mummified corpse, the excavation team discovered grave goods such as a stone weapon (boleadora), a plate (mate) and a copper needle. Plant remains of corn and chili peppers were also found in the burial chamber.

Mummy in tomb from pre-Inca period

The mummy and the burial objects from the pre-Inca period are now being examined further in the laboratory by specialists, the statement said. The researchers want to find out, for example, what the child has done in its life, whether it has suffered from illnesses and what it could have died from. Excavations at the site are expected to continue until at least the end of December 2023.

The archaeological site of Cajamarquilla is located about 24 kilometers east of the capital Lima. Cajamarquilla is considered a formerly prosperous trading center in the pre-Columbian era. Archaeologists have already discovered a mummy tied with ropes in another tomb there. Even this find from Cajamarquilla is considered unique. (ml)