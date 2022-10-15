





Archaeologists have found eight mummies in Peru, in a discovery that experts say could point to a colonial-era cemetery. There are six adults and two children, who were found in Parque das Lendas, in Lima, the country’s capital.

For experts, the archaeological site would be a colonial-era cemetery. This find comes shortly after archaeologists found three mummies at the site in August, one of which held a wooden cross.

+Inhabitants of a Peruvian town contaminated by a mining company testify to the IACHR

The eight mummies were found in unusual positions and with a mixture of fabrics that pointed to the influence of Spanish settlers. The Spanish conquest of the Inca empire of Peru began in 1532 and lasted four decades.

According to government officials, the site had been occupied by the Lima and Ychsma people before the Incas. There are other monuments discovered at the same site that date back approximately 2,000 years.







