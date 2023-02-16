Home page World

Bjarne Kommnick

During excavations in the step pyramid of Saqqara, archaeologists have discovered sections from a book of the dead. The documents are over 2000 years old.

CAIRO — Archaeologists have unearthed a 16-meter-long scroll of papyrus containing sections from a Book of the Dead. The documents are said to be more than 2000 years old and were discovered in a tomb south of the step pyramid Saqqara from the reign of Pharaoh Djoser. The excavation site is around 20 kilometers from the Egyptian capital Cairo, as livescience.com previously reported. The oldest mummy in the world was also discovered during the excavations.

First complete papyrus scroll at Saqqara Pyramid in 100 years

New finds from the Book of the Dead could therefore shed new light on ancient Egyptian burial traditions. The archaeologists have therefore already completed the conservation work on the documents and translated the papyrus scroll into Arabic. It was published on the Day of Egyptian Archaeologists.

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 16 meter long papyrus containing sections from the Book of the Dead. (Iconic image) © IMAGO

The papyrus scroll is the first on the Saqqara step pyramid to be uncovered in more than 100 years, said Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, a department of Egypt’s culture ministry. The “Book of the Dead” is a modern name for a series of texts that the Egyptians believed would, among other things, help the dead find their way in the underworld.

Authorities do not release images of complete papyrus roll

The authorities did not publish official photos of the papyrus roll. The documents are to be exhibited in an Egyptian museum. As early as 2022, the researchers found a four-meter-long papyrus fragment in a burial shaft near the pyramid of Pharaoh Teti on the step pyramid Saqqara.