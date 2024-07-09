Home page World

More than 1,500 years ago, Wroxeter was one of the largest Roman cities. Researchers have now found important archaeological finds from Roman times nearby.

Shropshire – In the county of Shropshire in the south of the United Kingdom, archaeologists have recently made significant discoveries from the Roman period that offer important insights into the history of the region. Using the latest technology, researchers were able to locate two ancient Roman villas, a Roman burial ground and several Romano-British farms underground.

Roman heritage discovered in Shropshire – using advanced mapping technology

The researchers searched an area of ​​over a thousand hectares using innovative scanning and mapping methods, such as in a press release The latest technology was used, such as a magnetometer survey that records minor changes in the local magnetic field. According to the researchers, this surveying method can be used to survey large areas in a relatively short time. The National Trust organization commissioned the survey. It also owns the area in which the archaeologists found the two villas from Roman times, as well as a burial site and several farms.

Villas of this type in the UK often even had some kind of underfloor heating, sometimes had their own bathhouses and were equipped with painted plaster and mosaic floors. “It is likely that the two identified villas had similar features. Currently only six other Roman villas are known in Shropshire,” says the press release about the find. The great historical and archaeological significance of the area has long been known, said Janine Young, an archaeologist involved in the search. However, this new geophysical survey has changed the researchers’ knowledge, “and given us a fascinating picture of the property’s hidden past.” […]“, says Young.

Wroxeter’s Roman history: “There is still much to discover”

The town of Wroxeter, once known as Viriconium Cornoviorum, was one of Britain’s largest Roman towns. Although much is already known about Wroxeter, there are still many undiscovered areas in the area, explained Winn Scutt of English Heritage. The geophysical surveys will not only help to deepen historical knowledge, but also to better shape future conservation and land use projects.

“This project will help Attingham […] “We are delighted to be able to identify opportunities for planting trees on our land in North Shropshire whilst ensuring the protection of our heritage,” commented John Deakin of the National Trust. Research in this area is apparently not over yet: “Although we know a lot about the Roman town of Wroxeter from the research carried out in the 1990s, there is still much to be discovered in the wider area surrounding the site,” said Winn Scutt of the heritage organisation English Heritage about the latest discovery.

