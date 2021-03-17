A group of archaeologists from Norway and France made a monumental find in the western desert of Egypt: remains of Christian buildings dating from the 4th and 7th centuries AD.

The joint Norwegian-French archaeological mission carried out excavation tasks to study in Qasr al-Agouz, in the Bahariya oasis.

. And it was precisely in that area that discovered several “buildings built in stone and carved in rocks, as well as others made with mud bricks,” according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Archaeologists also found pieces of pottery that were used as papyrus. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Appeared 19 rooms and a church with walls adorned with religious and biblical inscriptions in Greek. It was during the third excavation campaign at the site, after carrying out the previous ones in 2009 and 2013.

They found 19 rooms and a church in the region. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists also found multiple ostrak parts, pieces of pottery that were used in place of papyrus for draft drawings or unofficial notes, dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries AD, diffuses RT.

Previous excavations

As is known, previous excavations had found evidences of the production and conservation of wine and animal husbandry “in a monastic context”.

Also, according to the website of the French Institute of Oriental Archeology (IFAO) that participates in the mission, “commercial contacts with various regions of the Byzantine Empire.”

Another image of what was found in the Bahariya oasis. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The specialists point out that the discoveries shed light on “the nature of monastic life” in the area.

On the other hand, Victor Ghica, head of the archaeological mission, highlights the “presence of monks since the 5th century AD”, a key point to understand “the formation of the first monastic congregations” in that Egyptian region.