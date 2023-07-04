For her, history tells, Jaime I the Conqueror entered the city back in the 13th century to wrest the taifa of Murcia from the Muslims. It is the mythical seventh door and the one that remained to be found in the city, under what is currently the neighborhood of Santa Eulalia, and that the archaeological excavations in the medieval wall and its surroundings have located. It will be between August and September when the remains of ‘La Puerta de las Siete Puertas’, as it has been called and which gave access to the walled enclosure and to the interior of the medina, finally see the light.

At three and a half meters below the current ground level, are the new 1,300 square meters excavated in the surroundings of the medieval wall of this Murcian neighborhood, which have also made it possible to unearth new remains from between the 12th and 13th centuries. A space that will be added to the current visitor center on the surface of the Arab wall.

These are some of the novelties announced during the visit to the excavation carried out yesterday by the mayor, José Ballesta, accompanied by the Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption, Jesús Pacheco, and the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez. The project, which began to be put out to tender in 2018, took four years to be definitively approved, and it was not until the end of this January when the experts (including architects, archaeologists and paleontologists) began work, led by Guillermo Jiménez, from the municipal developer Urbamusa , and with Francisco Guerao as technical adviser and director of the musealization of the findings. The works should be completed in December of this year.

Two pantheons have also emerged, in addition to the only one found so far with remains of the relatives of the Wolf King

The mayor, during the visit, explained that 70 burials have been excavated, all individual and without any type of object, tombs made of brickwork that will be restored for musealization. Two pantheons have also been found, in addition to what until now was the only one known in Murcia, belonging to the royal family of Ibn Mardanis, the Wolf King, and which is located in the church of San Juan de Dios. In the opinion of experts, this accounts for the importance of the cemetery, which is the largest in the medieval city.

The paleontologist from the University of Murcia (UMU) María Haber, who is participating in the excavation, explained that until studies on the exhumed bodies are carried out in the laboratory, it will not be possible to be more certain of their social scale. In this paleontological study. Mitochondrial DNA and diet will be analyzed, which will also determine if the foods they consumed were the same as those of the rest of the surrounding population. Other analyzes of all those exhumed will also allow us to know the diseases they have suffered and their age.

Advances in the museum



Mayor Ballesta explained that the City Council will develop a musealization project for the enhancement and connection of the existing archaeological remains below the Plaza de Santa Eulalia and the Interpretation Center of the Wall, on the surface.

“A unique space will be created that will offer visitors the latest advances in museology,” he pointed out, such as explanatory screens as guides in Spanish and English, “and a dim light similar to the full moon will illuminate the entire route to avoid glare », recreating the atmosphere of the time along with sound effects, he added.

“Visitors will be able to see first-hand the level that Murcia had eight centuries ago, in the Islamic era, and they will step on its ground”, at a level that has had to be excavated to eliminate all the contributions of the Segura river, which over the centuries have been sedimenting.

This project is 80% financed by the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020 within the framework of the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy. The investment is 900,000 euros.