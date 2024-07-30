During the year 2024, the UAE recorded a group of important archaeological discoveries that constituted a qualitative addition to the tangible material evidence of the succession of ancient civilizations that the country witnessed on its land throughout history.

The announced group of discoveries contributes to forming a clearer and more complete picture of the history of the UAE during ancient times, the nature of the customs, traditions and human relations of its inhabitants, and how they dealt with the various local natural resources and harnessed them for their benefit.

On June 25, the Fujairah government announced – in cooperation with an international team of researchers from the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Antiquities, the University of Jena in Germany, and Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom – the discovery of new evidence indicating an ancient human presence dating back to prehistoric times in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The new findings show that mobile human groups have repeatedly made the rock shelter at Jabal Kahf al-Dur in the Habhab area their home for around 13,000 to 7,500 years ago. It was previously believed that the southeastern Arabian Peninsula was uninhabited for around 38,000 years when dry climatic conditions prevailed, until its climate became more humid around 7,000 years ago.

The discovery embodies Fujairah’s rich historical heritage. Experimental archaeological excavations at the rock shelter at Jabal Kahf Ad Dur revealed three layers containing stone tools, animal bones and hearths. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal taken from these hearths indicated that the site was inhabited several times between 13,000 and 7,500 years ago, making the rock shelter the oldest archaeological site in the emirate.

In turn, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi announced, last January, its latest discoveries on Sas Al Nakhl Island, which shed light on the Bronze Age culture in the Umm Al Nar area in Abu Dhabi, which was prevalent in the time period between 2700 and 2000 BC.

Some 65 years after the first archaeological excavations in Abu Dhabi were carried out at this site, new excavations have begun at Sas Al Nakhl, and the current archaeological excavation programme also includes work at various sites across Abu Dhabi, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Ain.

The finds included a well-preserved collection of more than 30,000 bones that provide further information about the diet of the Bronze Age. Bones of large animals were found around a large circular fireplace, which often indicates that group or festive activities were being carried out, or that this place was intended for people to gather to eat.

The stone finds included millstones, polished stones, axes, beads, a soft stone bowl, and perforated circular stone discs used to weight fishing nets, while the copper finds included a small hammer or chisel and fishing hooks.

During recent excavations, a large number of pottery vessels were found that were imported from distant regions such as ancient Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley Civilization, confirming the pivotal role of the island in the trade that was prevalent between distant regions at that time.

Bitumen found at the site has been matched to sources in ancient Mesopotamia, where it was used to make waterproof pottery and a clay-lined storage pit. Traces on ropes and wood indicate that bitumen was used to waterproof Bronze Age boat hulls, providing evidence of a prosperous seafaring industry for a long period of time. These important discoveries indicate that Sas al-Nakhl was a thriving seaport from 2800 to 2200 BC.

For its part, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, during regular excavation work at the Tell Abraq archaeological site in the emirate, in cooperation with the Italian mission, revealed a group of Roman gold coins, which are coins that were imitated from original coins known as “Auri” dating back to the period of prosperity of the archaeological site of Ad-Dur during the first century AD.

These gold coins, bearing the image of the Roman Emperor Tiberius, who ruled the Roman Empire from 14 AD to 37 AD, were found inside a small pottery jar, in addition to another group of bronze coins inspired by the coin known as “Abel” which was minted locally, as well as a bronze bracelet.

The UAE attaches great importance to archaeological sites and historical monuments, as they embody the memory of peoples and societies. The archaeological discoveries witnessed by the country during the past period, dating back thousands of years, reflect the nature of the civilizations that have flocked to it since ancient times.