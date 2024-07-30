During the year 2024, the UAE recorded a group of important archaeological discoveries that constituted a qualitative addition to the tangible material evidence of the succession of ancient civilizations that the country witnessed on its land throughout history.

The announced group of discoveries contribute to forming a clearer and more complete picture of the history of the UAE during ancient times, the nature of the customs, traditions and human relations of its inhabitants, and how they dealt with various local natural resources and harnessed them for their benefit. On June 25, the Fujairah government announced – in cooperation with an international team of researchers from the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in the emirate, the University of Jena in Germany, and Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom – the discovery of new evidence indicating an ancient human presence dating back to prehistoric times in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The new findings show that mobile human groups repeatedly made the rock shelter at Jabal Kahf al-Dur in the Habhab area their home from around 13,000 to 7,500 years ago. It was previously believed that the southeastern Arabian Peninsula was uninhabited for around 38,000 years when dry climatic conditions prevailed, until its climate became more humid around 7,000 years ago.

The discovery embodies Fujairah’s rich historical heritage. Experimental archaeological excavations at the rock shelter at Jabal Kahf Ad Dur revealed three layers containing stone tools, animal bones and hearths. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal taken from these hearths indicated that the site was inhabited several times between 13,000 and 7,500 years ago, making the rock shelter the oldest archaeological site in the emirate.

In January, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced its latest discoveries on Sas Al Nakhl Island, which shed light on the Bronze Age culture of the Umm Al Nar area in Abu Dhabi, which was prevalent between 2700 and 2000 BC. Some 65 years after the first archaeological excavations were conducted in Abu Dhabi at this site, new excavations have begun at Sas Al Nakhl, and the current archaeological excavation programme also includes work at various sites across Abu Dhabi, including the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Al Ain. The finds include a well-preserved collection of more than 30,000 bones that provide further insight into the diet of the Bronze Age, with the bones of some large animals found around a large circular fireplace, often indicating communal or ceremonial activities, or that this was a place where people gathered to eat. The stone finds included millstones, polished stones, axes, beads, a soft stone bowl, and perforated circular stone discs used to weight fishing nets, while the copper finds included a small hammer or chisel and fishing hooks.

Recent excavations have uncovered a large number of pottery vessels imported from as far away as ancient Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley Civilization, confirming the island’s pivotal role in inter-distant trade. Bitumen found at the site has been matched to sources in ancient Mesopotamia, where it was used to make waterproof pottery, as well as a clay-lined storage pit. Traces on ropes and wood indicate that bitumen was used to waterproof Bronze Age boat hulls, providing evidence of a prosperous maritime life for a long time. These important discoveries also indicate that Sas Al Nakhl was a thriving seaport from 2800 to 2200 BC. For its part, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, during regular excavations at the Tell Abraq archaeological site in the emirate, in cooperation with the Italian mission, revealed a group of Roman gold coins, which are imitations of original coins known as “Auri” dating back to the period of prosperity of the archaeological site of Ad-Dur during the first century AD. These gold coins, which bear the image of the Roman Emperor “Tiberius” who ruled the Roman Empire from 14 AD to 37 AD, were found inside a small pottery jar, in addition to another group of bronze coins inspired by the coin known as “Abel” which was minted locally, as well as a bronze bracelet.

The UAE attaches great importance to archaeological sites and historical monuments, as they embody the memory of peoples and societies. The archaeological discoveries witnessed by the country during the past period, which date back thousands of years, reflect the nature of the civilizations that have flocked to it since ancient times.