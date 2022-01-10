One of the most desired games of January by Nintendo Switch gamers is undoubtedly Arceus Pokémon Legends and to pass the wait, the Japanese official website has published a series of new images.

In the new shots, which you can admire in the gallery above, we can see some of the locations that we will explore during our travels in ancient Sinnoh, between prairies, snow-capped mountains and beaches. As per good tradition, each area will be populated by different Pokémon, in the images we see for example Spheal, Clefairy, Gardevoir and the Hisui variant of Growlithe.

In the screenshots we also see an Electivire, the evolution of Electabuzz, which apparently in Pokémon Arceus Legends will be one of the angry Gifts Pokémon that we will have to face and appease during the adventure.

Pokémon Legends Arceus will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting January 28, 2022. Recently, Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel released a gameplay trailer featuring the features of the new Game Freak game.