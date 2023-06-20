“Excellent research depends on excellent patient assistance. Italian hematology is recognized among the first in the world, and therefore one can well imagine how intense the scientific activity produced is. In the last year of 20 million invested, over 9 million (46%) were allocated to research and blood establishment support, 7 million (36%) to patient care and over 4 million (21%) to awareness and education Blood establishments are supported by the 83 branches AIL and 42 support healthcare personnel”, said William Arcese, president of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Association for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), speaking at the press conference to present the 18th edition of the National Day which is celebrated on June 21st.

“Ail has always had an interlocution with Gimema (Italian group of adult hematological diseases) – continues Arcese -. Born as a Group in 1982 from a great intuition of Professor Franco Mandelli, it represents a collaborative network to which around 150 hematology departments spread throughout the national territory adhere. Professor Mandelli’s operation to make Gimema the preferential interlocutor of the Ail for its action to support research – explains the expert – was a winner for Italian hematology in general. Gimema has about 23,000 patients involved in research”.

In this regard, “the projects in which Gimema has achieved important results concern myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia – explains Marco Vignetti, president of the Gimema ‘Franco Mandelli’ Foundation and national vice president of AIL – where thanks to the possibility of using targeted drugs they act on the mechanism that causes the disease, or by selectively targeting diseased cells, great progress has been made”.

“For chronic myeloid leukemia – continues Arcese – in some cases, life expectancy is comparable to that of the normal healthy population. As regards chronic lymphocytic leukemia, new drugs are now available which show promise in obtaining good results in making the disease chronic. It is not cured, but in fact it is like not having it”.

In Italy – it was recalled during the event – several scientific societies related to hematology are present and active: the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie), the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology (Sies), the Italian Bone Marrow Transplant Group (Gitmo) , Italian lymphoma foundation (Fil), Italian association of pediatric hematology-oncology (Aieop), to mention the main ones. “Each of these companies has its own specific approach, approach and interest – recalls Arcese -. However, the AIL by its very nature is an association that cuts across all scientific societies and wants to find interlocution, collaboration and offer support to each one’s scientific research with all of them. It is with this in mind that, on the occasion of National Day – the expert reiterates – AIL will assign five prizes of 30 thousand euros each to the 5 scientific societies (Sie, Sies, Gitmo, Fil–Ets and Aieop) to contribute to the creation of as many projects, selected by the respective companies. The hope – he concludes – is that Ail will extend this activity in the future”.