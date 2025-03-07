Arceormittal is being one of the leading companies at the start of the month of March at IBEX 35. Solo Indra, auged by the increase in defense expenditure proposed by Europe, rises more. The international steel giant is recovering interest in the Spanish stock market, although it has been exchanged much less than usual for months. The group maintains its headquarters in Luxembourg, quoting in different bags, and in Spain the shares increasingly move less money to the point of being the least negotiated value of Ibex 35 in the last six months. This liquidity drop, in fact, could be left out of the Spanish index in the medium term if there is a clear candidate to enter.

Arceormittal is one of those almost classic of Ibex 35. The Spanish Stock Exchange index still brings together large companies that the Spanish State privatized in the 90s with names as known as Repsol, Endesa or Telefónica. And other of those privatized companies continue in the index although they are no longer called the same or the same companies but have transformed the fruit of mergers during this time. This is the case of Arceormittal, whose origins was a Spanish firm, Acerralia, which became quoted in 1997, when the government opened the doors to more shareholders through an OPV. Months later, in July 1998, he joined the IBEX and remained in the index until in 2002 the group that occupied its place, Arcelling (composed of the Aceralia itself, the French Usinor and the Luxembourgers Arbed) was created. In 2006 he left for three years; It was in May 2009 when he returned already converted into Arceormittal. Since then he is one of the members of Ibex and in these almost 16 years he has not moved from him.

Now Its low negotiation puts it against the strings. The company runs the risk of being excluded from the index at some point if it maintains these hiring volumes, since the IBEX tries to bring together the most liquid companies in the Spanish Stock Exchange. It would not be at the meeting to review the index that will celebrate The IBEX committee on March 12where changes should not be announced because today there are no clear candidates to occupy their position. But his low liquidity could play a bad pass in the coming months.

It is true that In recent days the appetite for the company in Spain has improved: The hiring has doubled in the five past sessions, in full rise in the stock market. But I would have to maintain this tonic for its liquidity to return to levels of years ago. In the long term, the situation has changed a lot. Today is the least negotiated value of the Ibex while in 2022, for example, Arceormittal moved four times more average money per day and was located in the 22nd position in the negotiation ranking of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

The group, which today is the largest steel producer in Europe and America, accumulates this year a rise greater than 40% in the stock market that has increased the value of the company above 27,000 million euros. Only eight companies have a higher capitalization in the IBEX. Their actions, on the other hand, negotiate less than any other index value. The titles have moved less than 5 million euros average per day between September and February, the lowest figure between 35 and the period analyzing the Ibex Committee. In fact, there is a company outside the index, Pharmamar, which has moved more money according to data from Bloombergbut its capitalization is insufficient to achieve the minimum required to enter.

Arceormittal’s actions also quote in Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg and the United States. In Netherlands negotiates 12 times more money than in Spain, about 60 million euros per day. The action also arouses interest in Wall Street, where it lies through an ADR (American depositary recipept), mobilizing about 44 million a day according to the average of six months.