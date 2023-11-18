The largest steel producer in the world, the steelmaker claims low demand in the national market and increased imports

A ArcelorMittal, a steel company based in Luxembourg, decided to stop part of its factories in Brazil and give its employees collective vacations. The company, which is the largest steel producer in the world, extended the scheduled technical shutdowns at the Resende (RJ), Juiz de Fora (MG) and Piracicaba (SP) units.

The steelmaker claims low demand for steel in the Brazilian domestic market and increased imports in the sector, which discourages domestic production due to lower prices.

The shutdowns will last until December. The company did not say what the initial duration was or when the technical stops began.

The company reported that around 400 of the 668 employees at the Resende factory will go on collective vacation or time bank compensation. However, it did not disclose the number of employees impacted at the Juiz de Fora and Piracicaba units.

“The measure is part of the company’s efforts to adapt its production to the scenario of low demand for steel in the domestic market and a record increase in imports”said ArcelorMittal.

The multinational estimates a drop of 1.3 million tons in its steel production in Brazil in 2023, compared to last year. The steel sector, including ArcelorMittal, has demanded that the Brazilian government increase taxes on imported steel to protect local industries.

ArcelorMittal was created in 2006 from the merger of Arcelor, from Luxembourg, and Mittal Steel Company, from Indonesia. The conglomerate has around 30 units in Brazil, including iron and steel factories, mines and commercial offices. The production units are concentrated in the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.