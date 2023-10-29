ArcelorMittal | Kazakhstan nationalizes the mining accident giant, which has been demanded by the government for a long time

A national day of mourning was declared in Kazakhstan after 36 people died in a fire at a mine at steel giant Arcelor Mittal.

to Kazakhstan Sunday was declared a national day of mourning after the mine fire that claimed the lives of 36 people, reports news agency AFP.

A devastating fire broke out at the steel giant Arcelor Mittal’s mine in central Kazakhstan’s Kostenko mine near the city of Karaganda.

Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry confirmed on Sunday that the death toll was rising of the 32 people reported on Saturday to 36. The search for ten employees continues. Rescue workers, however, consider it unlikely that the missing will be found alive.

Fire is Kazakhstan’s worst mining accident since 2006, when 41 miners died, also at an Arcelor Mittal mine.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Žomart Tokajev traveled to the accident mine on Saturday. At the same time, he demanded that his government end the “investment cooperation” with Arcelor Mittal.

Tokayev described the cooperation between Arcelor Mittal and the Kazakh government as “the worst business in the history of Kazakhstan”.

Prime minister Alikhan Smailov according to the country’s government and Arcelor Mittal have made a preliminary agreement on the transfer of the company’s ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Arcelor Mittal confirmed the matter. The company also said it was committed to “finalizing the agreement as soon as possible”.

AFP according to Kazakhstan, around 200 miners have died since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Most of the accidents have occurred at Arcelor Mittal mining sites.

Arcelor Mittal has twenty mines in Kazakhstan. The first of them was opened in 1995. The steel giant was believed to bring economic growth to Kazakhstan in the post-Soviet recession.

However, the authorities have repeatedly criticized the lack of investments made by the company in Kazakhstan and accused the company of neglecting safety and environmental regulations. Trade unions, on the other hand, have demanded that the country’s government tighten the supervision of mining operations.

The owner of Arcelor Mittal is a businessman of Indian origin living in Luxembourg Lakshmi Mittal.