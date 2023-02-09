Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reported this Thursday (9) that it had a net profit of US$ 261 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents only a fraction of the gain of US$ 4.04 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year. Already the sales of ArcelorMittal, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, had an annual drop of 19% between October and December, to US$ 16.89 billion.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of the world’s largest steelmaker, in turn, totaled US$ 1.26 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to US$ 5.05 billion a year earlier. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly profit was below analysts’ expectations, which had forecast a gain of US$ 358 million, but revenue was above expectations and Ebitda was in line with consensus. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.