Madrid.- “Kidnappings are one of the deepest and most painful wounds that Mexico is experiencing right now,” an “atrocious and devastating” phenomenon, whose figures are “inadmissible”, says the Mexican actress Arcelia Ramírez, who in 2021 received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for making this problem visible in her country in the film “La Civil”.

The interpreter, internationally recognized for her extensive filmography that began in 1985, is these days in Madrid presenting the film series “Punto de foco” at the Casa de México in the Spanish capital where they will screen 6 of his most emblematic films.

Among them is “La Civil”, Courage Award at Cannes, where the arduous struggle of a mother to find her kidnapped daughter is narrated.

“We are talking about a multifactorial problem and we see that there are currently many Mexican films that talk about this issue (kidnappings) due to the filmmakers’ need to understand such an atrocious and devastating phenomenon,” the Mexican confessed in an interview with EFE.

For her, “impunity, corruption and social decomposition” must be abated at the same time, understanding how these organized crime networks are formed, understanding that they exist because there is a situation of poverty that allows kids (young people) to access this option”.

THE REALITY OF CURRENT MEXICO

Regarding the progress of the feminist movement, Ramírez maintains that in a country with a level of machismo as “entrenched” as Mexico is, things are changing little by little, but she has no doubt that “They have already started to move.”

“Although if we see the number of femicides we are also frozen, there is still a lot to do, there is a lot to understand”, clarifies the actress who won an Ariel award in 2001 for the film “Perfume de violetas”, and nominated seven times for the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

The interpreter also points to a “justice issue” because “if there is that level of murders, it is because it is possible, because we have not yet moved towards a system that accompanies women, that does not re-victimize them, that is there to accompany them, protect them and to stop impunity,” she warns.

Regarding the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the actress stresses that she has tried to fight to reduce corruption and crime, but that it is being “very difficult” since “the figures are still there.”

“While the only thing we can do is make this reality visible through tools such as cinema, raising awareness is a very important step to make things change,” he concludes.

The “Punto de foco” cycle dedicated to Arcelia Ramírez, which will run until April 29, includes the exhibition of six of her feature films and four short films.

Some screenings will be presented by the actress, a great figure of Mexican cinema, who will also give a master class on acting and will perform a dramatized reading of the sonnets of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

“Punto de foco” is dedicated to the filmography of a relevant figure in Mexican cinematography who is still active.

The director and producer Roberto Fiesco, Alejandro González Iñárritu or Juan Carlos Rulfo have starred in this cycle before.