The current Secretary General of UGT Aragón, José Juan Arceizhas announced his intention to run for the re-election to lead this union organization within the IX regional Congress, which will take place on February 7 under the motto “More and better union.”

Arceiz was elected general secretary of UGT Aragón on April 25, 2023 in an extraordinary regional Committee in order to relegate Daniel Alastuey, who was at the head of the union organization for the last ten years. However, his relationship with the union dates back to 1993, the date on which he joined UGT.

His professional career stands out for his link to GM Spaintoday Stellantis Zaragoza, a factory where he joined in 1989 and where he has held various responsibilities both in the union section of UGT and in the works committee, which he chaired between 2006 and 2011. He was also a member of the Committee of General Motors, between 1998 and 2011 and, since 2021, he has been deputy secretary of the European Committee of PSA Groupe.

Within the union he has also held other positions. In November 2011 he was elected general secretary of MCA, today the Federation of Industry, Construction and Agriculture of UGT Aragón, which he held until his election as general secretary of the union he currently occupies.

In the last few days, Arceiz has communicated his decision to run for re-election to various union entitiessuch as UPTA and UPA, apart from holding meetings with the secretariats of the Regional Unions of UGT Aragón and the Union of Retirees and Pensioners. He has also transferred it to the Regional Executive Commission and the general secretaries of the three federations of UGT Aragón.

Both the federations and the regional unions, as well as the ten regions of UGT Aragón, have shown their support for this candidacy which, at the moment, is the only one that attends, although the deadline is open until the day of the Congress.

In addition to the election of positions that will make up the Regional Executive Commission, the UGT Aragón Regional Congress will allow defining work proposals and strategic lines of the organization for the next four years, apart from analyzing the management of the regional bodies. More than 250 delegates are expected to participate, representing the three federations, three unions and ten regional regions.