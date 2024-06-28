Leader of the riot, General Juan José Zuñiga, claims without evidence that the president of Bolivia ordered a “self-coup”

Bolivian President Luis Arce (Movimiento al Socialismo, left), denied this Thursday (June 27, 2024) having orchestrated an attempted coup in the country together with General Juan José Zuñiga. The statement came after the former head of the Army claimed, without presenting evidence, that the action on Wednesday (June 26) was arranged with Arce.

“How could it be an instruction or planning for a self-coup? He acted on his own”the Bolivian president told journalists.

Zuñiga, who was arrested after leading the coup attempt, told the press that he met with the president on Sunday (June 23) and that he needed to increase his popularity.

“So I asked, ‘Do we take out the armor?’ and he said, ‘Take it off.’ On the same day, the armored vehicles began to be prepared.”the general said before being removed by police.

This Thursday (June 27), the Minister of the Interior of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, told the broadcaster Unitel that the government was warned of evidence of “attempts at destabilization” before the riot. However, he said the details were unknown.

Del Castillo stated that 17 people were arrested for their participation in the coup attempt, including Zúñiga and former Navy commander Juan Arnez Salvador. It is estimated that around 200 soldiers participated in the action.

Zúñiga, the main figure behind the coup attempt, had been dismissed from his post on Tuesday (June 26) after criticizing former president Evo Morales. During an interview, he said that Morales could no longer hold office, declaring that he would not allow “the Constitution was trampled upon, that it disobeyed the people’s mandate”.

Despite the threat culminating in the dismissal of the former commander, the government did not expect the general to mobilize the army against Arce.

“No one could have imagined that the next day, before the official transfer of office, there would be a failed coup in our country”declared del Castillo.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

At 3:57 pm (Brasília time) on Wednesday (June 26), the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced the coup attempt after armored vehicles and military personnel parked on the corners of Plaza Murillo, where the Quemado Palace, the seat of the Bolivian Presidency, and the Plurinational Legislative Assembly are located, in the city of La Paz.

The movement was led by general Juan José Zúñigaformer commander of the Bolivian Army who was dismissed on Tuesday (June 25) after criticizing former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Speaking to reporters, Zúñiga he said that the military were looking for “restore democracy” and called for the immediate release of political prisoners.

Images released on social media showed the moment a tank hit the entrance to the presidential palace in La Paz.

The anti-democratic uprising of some units of the Bolivian Army deserves the most energetic repudiation. My unconditional support for President Luis Arce and I call for the firm defense of democracy. Let us not allow the will of the pueblo to be overwhelmed.

In another record, the Bolivian president appeared facing General Zúñiga outside the palace.

Moment when the president of Bolivia confront the military coup plotters. Arce ordered the Gral. Juan José Zúñiga replenishes forces immediately

Arce changed the command of the Army because of the coup attempt. Next to the president at Palácio Quemado, the new commander, José Wilson Sánchez, ordered the troops to retreat. “I ask, I order that all personnel who are mobilized must return to their units”he declared.

Around 7pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26), the soldiers began to leave Murillo Square.