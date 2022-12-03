That F1 is experiencing a magical moment in terms of popularity is demonstrated by the presences on the circuit and the turnovers which at the same time make the eyes widen and the smiles of Liberty Mediawhich since 2017 has decided to invest in the maximum automotive formula now finding itself in its hands a goose that lays golden eggs after overcoming the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic linked to the Coronavirus in 2020.

There are other details, however, which highlight how F1 and its protagonists are hot topics at 360° also thanks to the television series ‘Drive to Survive’ curated by Netflix which, for example, transformed Gunther Steiner into a character beloved by the general public. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that even just trivially titular a song ‘Bottas‘ certainly made the difference despite choosing a driver who is certainly not ‘hit’ from the current starting grid which sees the Finnish driver busy at the wheel of Alfa Romeo after a long militancy in Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton.

American singer of Puerto Rican origin Archangel in fact, he has released his album in the last few hours ‘SR. Santos’ and among the tracks there is also a song called ‘Bottas’ in collaboration with two other artists Duki and Bizarrap (it is the fifth of 18 tracks). Only up YouTube this song has already exceeded one million and 600 thousand views and is by far the second most listened to song (although far from ‘La Jumpa’ in collaboration with Bad Bunny which has already exceeded 6 million views with a few hours of ‘advantage’ to publication level).

In the text there is no particular reference to Valtteri Bottas or to F1, quite simply the surname of the Finnish driver obviously present in the refrain is perfect for rhyming with ‘gotas’ in a metric that sees the ‘refrain’ recited “Juice, gotas, a Valtteri Bottas formula”. This link to Bottas is not the first case of songs dedicated to F1 drivers making the boom on social platforms. ‘Fernando Alonso’ from El Johta dating back to November 2020 it exceeded 8 million and 700 thousand views. If in the case of Arcangel we are talking about a famous artist in his sector with over 10 million subscribers to the channel Youtube El Johta with Alonso ‘made a bang’ having 130,000 subscribers to his channel. Francesca Michielin has also titled one of her songs ‘Alonso’, a decidedly more heartfelt dedication when reading the text than the simple ‘bait’ title of El Johta. The song by the Italian singer, however, does not reach 80 thousand views on YouTube.