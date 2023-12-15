In a recent interview, the renowned reggaeton singer Archangel has caused a stir in the music industry with his statements about this type of music. Known for his impact on the urban genre and his influence on Latin music, 'Papi Arca' has not held back in describing reggaeton as “musically poor.” His words have resonated in the music community, generating a debate about the authenticity and artistic complexity of this industry. The artist, whose real name is Austin Santos, has been a prominent figure in the industry for years, being known for hits like 'Pretty', 'You prefer me' and 'The feeling of the block'.

Arcángel has criticized the simplicity of musical production in reggaeton, arguing that its synthetic nature limits its artistic value. According to him, the creative process behind it does not require a great set of musical skills or rigorous academic training. These statements, which call into question the quality and depth of reggaeton, have been a hot topic on social networks and in the media.

What did Arcángel say about reggaeton?

Arcángel, one of the most resonant names in the world of reggaeton, has expressed his critical vision of the genre that catapulted him to fame. In an interview on Molusco TV, he highlighted that to create urban music you only need a “little piano”, without the participation of real musicians, which, according to him, shows the lack of complexity and musical depth. Furthermore, Arcángel lamented that the current approach to the genre is more focused on appearance and lifestyle than on musical quality.

What happened between Arcángel and Anuel AA?

The controversy between Arcángel and Anuel AA, two great figures of reggaeton, have been another focus of attention in the latest news. The conflict arose as a result of an exchange of comments on social networks, in which both artists openly expressed their differences. This dispute has captured the attention of fans of the genre, marking a high point in the internal dynamics of urban music.

What is the trick that Arcángel threw at Anuel?

In the midst of the controversy, Arcángel launched a tirade in the form of a song against Anuel AA. This musical confrontation, characteristic in the world of reggaeton, has generated great interest among followers of both artists. In this tiradera, Arcángel exposes his differences with the 'Jeepeta' performer, using music as a platform to express his opinions and criticisms. The song has become a topic of discussion on social media, with fans and critics analyzing each line for hidden messages and direct references to the conflict.

