League of Legends developer Riot has once again teamed up with Epic Games, this time to bring Vi from League of Legends spin-off show, Arcane, to Epic’s outrageously popular battle royale, Fortnite.

It’s part of a wider partnership the two companies struck up towards the end of last year which introduced Vi’s sister Jinx to Fortnite last November. The new content will go live at 7pm US Eastern time, which is midnight tonight/tomorrow morning in the UK.

“The Arcane Vi Outfit will be in the Item Shop alongside more new items of the Arcane: League of Legends Set,” Epic explains. “Put on the bunny Memories of Zaun Back Bling (sold with the Outfit) as a memento of how far Vi has come, equip Vi’s weapon of choice while her gauntlets are being repaired: the Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe, and show off why Vi’s called the Piltover enforcer with the Punching Practice Emote.”

You’ll be able to buy the outfit, back bling, pickaxe and emote in the Arcane Vi bundle, which also includes “Piltover’s Finest Loading Screen”.

Furthermore, players who missed out on picking up a Jinx outfit last time around will have another chance to pick it up, as the Arcane Jinx outfit and “Jinx-themed accessories” – Jinxed Spray, Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen, Katchoo! Loading Screen!, the Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe, plus the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track from the Arcane Original Soundtrack – are headed back to the Item Shop, too.

Jinx’s arrived in Fortnite, just ahead of the launch of Netflix’s three-part League of Legends animated TV series, Arcane. Both Jinx and sister Vi play prominent roles in Arcane, which revolves around the tension between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun.