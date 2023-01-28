Alyson Tabbitha has decided to take on the role of again You in his last cosplaytherefore dedicated to the extraordinary animated series Arcane. The result? Once again it is the usual masterpiece for the American model.

In fact, Alyson has an incredible talent with makeup, she “draws on” the characters she plays, whether they are male or female, and so it seems that they have really stepped off the screen. La di lei Vi di lei is no exception, and it is also thanks to the excellent costume sewn for the occasion by cosplaysky.

The writers of Arcane talked about Season 2 last November, although there is still no announcement regarding the release date of the new episodes on Netflixbut the show has been so well received that its many fans will gladly wait to see it again.

If you like Alyson Tabbitha’s work, here are some of her latest cosplays: Batgirl from Gotham Knights, Galadriel from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Jinx from Arcane and Morpheus from The Sandman.