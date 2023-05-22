The first season of Arcane is one of the most popular video game adaptations ever. After the success of the series, Netflix was not slow to announce that a second season was also planned, on which however there is still little information about it.

In that sense, the showrunner of the series, ie Christian Linke, shared an update on the production of Season 2. Linke, through his Twitter profile, revealed that the soundtrack of the second season will be «very special»:

Arcane S2 soundtrack is gonna be something very special. Holy smokes. — Christian Linke (@praeco) May 20, 2023

The second season of Arcane has been confirmed in 2021 but recently the CEO of Riot Games Nicholas Laurent revealed that the release window is further away than fans might have expected.

Indeed, Laurent stated earlier this year that the next season of the spin-off of League of Legends won’t be coming to Netflix this year but, likely, in 2024: