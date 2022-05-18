Arcane has quickly become one of the best animated productions of Netflix, managing to be appreciated not only by fans of League of Legends but also by many other users who did not know at all the MOBA of Riot Games, and its popularity has been amplified by the spread between cosplayers and fans: in this new wave we also find the jinx cosplay from peachmilky_.

Also in this case the chosen subject is Jinx, a character who more than others, together with his sister Vi, emerges in the narration of Arcane, despite the fact that the work is undoubtedly choral, involving a considerable amount of different characters, in line with a game characterized by a huge roster like League of Legends.

Jinx has climbed the rankings by preference overcoming other sacred monsters such as Ahri and becoming one of the most played by cosplayers, as evidenced also by this excellent interpretation by Peachmilky_, able to stage a truly faithful version of the co-star of the animated series.

The showy hair is typical with long braids, but also the dress is reproduced with extreme fidelity, as well as the typical make-up of the girl, making this perhaps one of the best reproductions seen recently.

Also in this case, the shots show some of the typical characteristics of Jinx, which mixes genius, folly, sadness and youthful enthusiasm in a truly explosive whole, so much so as to make her an unpredictable and fundamentally crazy character. Although the sentimental part of her often resurfaces, especially in the bond with her sister Vi, Jinx does not hesitate to sow chaos, looking for spectacularity and unbridled destruction, but in the Arcane series she emerges as a much more multifaceted and profound character.