While waiting for Season 2, expected to arrive in about a year, Arcane continues to stimulate the imagination and provide material for inspiration of various cosplayers, as demonstrated by this double Vi and Caitlyn cosplay as a couple by melamori.cosplay and any.veb.

On the other hand, a series that is based on a game like League of Legendsbuilt on a roster of dozens of characters constantly enriched, deepened and balanced over the years, can count on truly remarkable source material, and Netflix's production has managed to build an excellent story, characterizing the characters even more various fighters.

In this case, the double cosplay in question investigates a story that is hinted at during the Arcane animated series, although not yet explored much, perhaps leaving room for developments in the second season: the relationship between Vi and Caitlyn, which kicks off during the narrative arc staged in the first season but then waits for further insights, with both taken by the events that upset Piltover and their personal world.

However, the issue has strongly attracted the fandom, who has obviously already gone wild about it. In this element we can also include the many interpretations of the characters in more or less tender attitudes.