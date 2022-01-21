Arcane continues to inspire many cosplaylike what Shirogane-sama has decided to dedicate to the fascinating character of Jinxthe “loose cannon” of League of Legends.

If you have seen Arcane (review here), you will know how beautiful the animated series is produced by Riot Games and available on Netflix: it’s no mystery that so many cosplayers have taken her as a reference, and the young Russian model is no exception.

In this case, however, Shirogane-sama did not participate in a simple photo shoot, but in a real video musical that develops in the arc of a minute on the notes of “Enemy” of the Imagine Dragons.

The production value of the film is surprising for photography, direction and editing, and the quality of the cosplay made for the occasion by Shirogane definitely lives up to expectations: the final result is excellent.