













Arcane: Second season confirmed for the end of 2024









According to what was commented on the subreddit of League of Legends, the second season of Arcane aims to be released during November 2024, Well, it is on those dates that the first season was released in 2021 and also meets the 15th anniversary of League of Legends.

It’s worth noting that despite the success of the first season, it’s going to be three years before we get a sequel. It must be remembered that Riot Games decided that they did not want to rush the project so as not to put its quality at risk.

On the other hand, we haven’t known anything about this project for a long time, so it doesn’t sound unreasonable that in the medium term we begin to have progress, official information and other news related to this long-awaited animation that many fans want to see.

For those who don’t know, Arcane focuses on a story that has Vi, Caitlyn, Jinx, Jayce and Ekko as protagonists. Season 2 is supposed to have more of characters like Viktor and Heimerdinger.

The second season of Arcane would premiere on Netflix

You have to remember that Arcane was a resounding success for Netflix. It was one of the standout shows when it came out and garnered several awards from critics, so it didn’t sound crazy that a sequel was in production.

Now, if society enters Riot Games and Netflix It is still present, it does not sound crazy that this streaming service offers the second part when it is ready.

