The new teaser of Arcane It was revealed prior to the Worlds 2023 semifinals. League of Legends will have a great year in the next world cup, as it will celebrate the championship and release the second season of the series. The confirmed launch window is November 2024.

The teaser is exemplary and cheered up all the fans. In this one we can see Jinx, one of the most popular characters in Arcane. The holster is seen walking backwards, slowly, with a very bright red panel in the background.

We know that it is a critical moment after the traumatic events that Jinx and Vi suffered. An impressive coup is on the horizon for Jayce; For his part, Ekko keeps wandering without hope. However, the alliance between Vi and Caitlyn is consolidated. The season finale was shocking, however, a new energy revitalizes fans who can already look forward to a second installment.

What you should know about Arcane

The world of League of Legends It is impressive on a narrative level. Every part of Runeterra has interesting political issues that spawned all kinds of champions. From the darkness of Noxus to the advance of Piltover, they show us a world full of action and magic that we know first-hand in the video game.

The different stories of Piltover and Zaun will be adapted for the second season of Arcane which could introduce new champions of the zones.

The first season of Arcane It premiered in 2021 on Netflix. It had nine episodes that were released in different segments. The second season will arrive in November 2024; probably in the middle of the Worlds 2024 final.

