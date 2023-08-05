We are talking about Silco, whose presence in Season 2 has been confirmed by the same actor who plays him, Jason Spisak . Guest within the Unscripted podcast to talk about his voice actor activity, the actor clearly said that he took part in the processing of the second season of Arcane, therefore we can assume Silco’s return for sure.

The mystery remains around Arcane: Season 2 but at least one certainty has popped up, namely the return of a character that was especially appreciated already in the first part and it is also within the general lore of League of Legends. It must be considered that the information in question may represent spoilers, so if you don’t want advances, avoid continuing to read.

Jason Spisak reveals his return for Season 2 of Arcane

“I have recorded some lines for Season 2, this they allowed me to say,” Spisak said, thus spreading one of the few pieces of information that has emerged so far about Arcane: Season 2, of which very little has been known so far despite the great expectation surrounding the series.

“Riot Games he told me clearly that I can officially say that I recorded some dialogue for season two of Arcane, so I can only say this at the moment,” he said. This represents something of a twist, considering how the first season ended.

With jinx that had affected the character, despite their relationship almost between father and daughter, it was not obvious that the villain in question would also return in Arcane: Season 2, although we still have to see how he is destined to return, because it could be flashbacks or something like that.

For the rest, we await further news on the second season of Arcane, whose release, however, seems to be still far away, given that it will not arrive in 2023.