Arcane has been one of the most popular animated series of recent years and certainly one of the best television products related to a video game (League of Legends, for the uninitiated). Fans have been waiting for confirmation for season 2 for a long time and now we finally found out something: it has been officially announced that the release period for the Season 2 of Arcane and the end of 2024.

As you can see above, the information was shared by Tencent – parent company of Riot Games, developers of League of Legends – during the 2024 Video V Vision Conference. The release period will therefore be between October and December 2024, but fans point the finger towards November as LoL’s 15th anniversary falls in this month. It would make sense to release Arcane season 2 at such a time.