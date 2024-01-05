Finally we see something more substantial on Arcane: Season 2 with a first teaser trailer true which, although still very vague, begins to shed light on some contents that will characterize the story of the second season, in particular two new characters of the large cast of League of Legends that will be included within it.

L'animationwhich precisely takes up the excellent graphic style already appreciated in the first season of Arcane, sheds light on a sort of chilling experiment between technology and alchemy, showing what should be two characters to add to the cast: the crazy alchemist Singed and the monstrous wolf mutant Warwick.

The first look at the second season of Arcane therefore concerns something completely new, leaving aside for a moment the main story seen in the first part, which ended with the dramatic separation between V and Powder, with the latter now definitively becoming the crazy Jinx and responsible of a destructive attack on Government House in Piltover.