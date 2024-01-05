Finally we see something more substantial on Arcane: Season 2 with a first teaser trailer true which, although still very vague, begins to shed light on some contents that will characterize the story of the second season, in particular two new characters of the large cast of League of Legends that will be included within it.
L'animationwhich precisely takes up the excellent graphic style already appreciated in the first season of Arcane, sheds light on a sort of chilling experiment between technology and alchemy, showing what should be two characters to add to the cast: the crazy alchemist Singed and the monstrous wolf mutant Warwick.
The first look at the second season of Arcane therefore concerns something completely new, leaving aside for a moment the main story seen in the first part, which ended with the dramatic separation between V and Powder, with the latter now definitively becoming the crazy Jinx and responsible of a destructive attack on Government House in Piltover.
An increasingly larger cast
In all the chaos that will probably result from the fight between Piltover and Zaun, therefore, we also await the introduction of Singed and Warwick, two other characters of enormous League of Legends cast which will enter the narrative of the animated series, probably not the only new features of this second season.
Singed he is an alchemist from Zaun with a great intellect, but who has practically lost control and sanity behind increasingly extreme experiments, so much so that he has become a madman without any trace of humanity.
Warwickthe “unleashed fury of Zaun”, is a gigantic monstrous wolf, modified by the alchemical experiments that have torn his body apart, leading him to accumulate a total fury which he vents by hunting down the city's criminals.
We therefore look forward to seeing them in action in the second part of the series, remembering that the release month of Arcane: Season 2 is still far away, set for November 2024.
#Arcane #Season #Netflix #trailer #shows #characters
Leave a Reply