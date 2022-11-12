The co-creators of ArcaneChristian Linke and Alex Yee, recently spoke on the League of Legends show subreddit to answer some questions about Season 2 on the occasion of the first anniversary of the series. During the Q&A, a few were revealed little details.

When asked to describe Season 2 of Arcane in one word, Linke chose “war”. Linke also replied “oh yes” when asked if Jinx and Ekko will have more interactions next season, although the show’s co-creator did not want to say whether or not Season 2 will be the last set in the region of. Piltover / Zaun.

As regards the relationships between characters, the creators of Arcane have stated that in the second season there may or may not be sex scenes: a writer said that she was summed up and that she was the reason why in the first season of Arcane there were sex scenes, so in her say there will also be in the second. Obviously it is not to be considered as a confirmation, but more as a kind of joke.

Jinx from Arcane

It also looks like there will be something that will really appeal to people Caitlyn and Vi fansbut there will also be something such people “probably hate”. Of course the authors haven’t gone into detail, so it’s hard to understand what they mean.

