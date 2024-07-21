Netflix has released a new video Of Arcane Season 2 which represents the first official clip of the animated TV series, with a real sequence taken directly from a new episode and visible below: it is obviously only a few seconds, but it is in all respects a fragment of the new season.

The clip obviously doesn’t tell us much about the plot of Season 2, but it does drop us right into a particular situation: in this case we see Heimerdinger who has to sneak into his own laboratory to probably recover something, followed by a confused Ecco who, rightly, points out to the other the reason for such stealth, considering that it is his base.

This already suggests that something bizarre must have happened previously, leading to Heimerdinger and Ekko to act in a collaborative manner and probably forcing the Professor to have to move stealthily even just to reach his own laboratory.