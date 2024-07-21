Netflix has released a new video Of Arcane Season 2 which represents the first official clip of the animated TV series, with a real sequence taken directly from a new episode and visible below: it is obviously only a few seconds, but it is in all respects a fragment of the new season.
The clip obviously doesn’t tell us much about the plot of Season 2, but it does drop us right into a particular situation: in this case we see Heimerdinger who has to sneak into his own laboratory to probably recover something, followed by a confused Ecco who, rightly, points out to the other the reason for such stealth, considering that it is his base.
This already suggests that something bizarre must have happened previously, leading to Heimerdinger and Ekko to act in a collaborative manner and probably forcing the Professor to have to move stealthily even just to reach his own laboratory.
The style is always the same, splendid, of the first season
It looks like there are several twists and turns waiting for us in Arcane Season 2, which is highly anticipated by many fans.
There are still a few months to wait, but at least now there is a Release period precise for the new part of the animated series: as also reported at the end of the video in question, Arcane: Season 2 will arrive on Netflix in November 2024.
This is a break of about three years from the first season, which aired in 2021 and received great acclaim from critics and audiences, managing to translate the complex universe of League of Legends into a convincing narrative form, both from the point of view of writing and characterization of the characters and also of the animation technique.
Over the past few days, we’ve seen a breathtaking teaser trailer for Arcane: Season 2.
